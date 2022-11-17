New Delhi: The football’s biggest spectacle is back once again when the entire universe head to the Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 starting on November 20. Qatar is the first Arab country in history to host football’s biggest event in the world.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight state-of-the-art stadiums in the country — Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Wakrah, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium and Ras Abu Aboud Stadium.

With some lip-smacking encounters up for grabs, visiting fans shouldn’t just focus on football during the mnega extravaganza during the month-long competition.

Here are five to-do things while you are in Qatar apart from watching FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

Lip-Smacking Delicacies

Trying out Qatari delicacies will be on the priority list of every visiting fan during the FIFA World Cup 2022. With the primary Qatari cuisine influenced by Bedouin culture, contributions from various civilisations have added the international flavour. Machboos, Khubs rgag, Thareed, Harees, Saloona, Warak Enab, Balaleet, Madrouba and Kousa Mahshi are some of the authentic Qatari dishes one must try when you are in the middle-east country. One can also find fish during summer meals and meat during winter months. Apart from the local delicacies, Qatar also hosts several cafes and restaurants that give its visitor a feel of home away from home.

Shopping At Souq Waqif

Souq Waqif is the best place to be if you are in Qatar looking for some authentic vibe. The traditional marketplace is a go-to destination for all kinds of shopping ranging from spices and handcrafted artefacts to luxury items, all in the same vicinity. Not only just shopping, but one can also experience falconry in Souq Waqif. One can also witness various forms of international and Islamic art at Souq Waqif Art Centre for free.

Adventure Sports

If you have some free time in between games, head to the desert for dune bashing in 4WD to have thrilling adventure sports experience. Besides one can also try quad biking, wakeboarding, kite surfing, and camel riding. To add more to that, skydiving, waterboarding, kayaking and go-karting are all set you give you a good time in Qatar.

Tourist Attractions

With an aim of attracting more than a million people during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the tourism sector in Qatar is set to see a plunge. Qatar has several eye-catching destinations that one can explore when their favorite teams are not in play, soaking in with the culture. Among the must visits are Inland Sea (or Khor Al-Adaid), the Corniche, Museum of Islamic Art, the Pearl, Banana Island, Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque, National Museum of Qatar, Qetaifan beach, Al Zubarah Fort and Dhal Al Misfir.

Where To Stay

Huge footfalls expected during the month-long extravaganza in Qatar and securing a place for accommodation will be a huge task. With almost all the hotels already booked by the corporates, the government encouraged residents to turn homes into short-term rentals. To add to that, mini-neighborhoods, also known as fan villages, have been purposely built for the visiting fans at the FIFA World Cup 2022. If money is not a problem, then one can opt for cruise ships for accommodation.