New Delhi: Even though India aren’t playing at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a sweet gesture from one of the Argentinean fans towards the country of more than one billion has taken over the internet.

Just before the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Group C match on Tuesday, a video of an Argentina fan carrying the Indian flag has won hearts over the internet.

In the video that went viral on social media, the fan is seen flaunting both Argentina and India flags as she makes way to catch Lionel Messi and Co live in action.

The person making the video asked the lady, “Why are you wearing an Indian flag?” In reply, the lady said, “Because Indian people support Argentina and I support India.”

However, Argentina endured one of the saddest days in football after they suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their tournament opener.

Lionel Messi scored the opener for Argentina before goals from Saleh Al and Salem Al Dawsari scripted a stunning win for Saudi Arabia.