Lionel Messi Stuns Fans With Shock Retirement | Big Development

New Delhi: Football legend Lionel Messi has confirmed his international retirement after the final match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday (December 18). The 35-year-old helped Argentina to reach World Cup final by defeating Croatia by 3-0 in the semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

The Argentina captain becomes the first Argentine player to score 11 World Cup goals by netting the opener in their semi-final against Croatia. Also by taking the field on Tuesday, Messi has equalled the former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus’ record of playing the most number of matches in FIFA World Cup history.

After the heroic win against Croatia, Messi confirmed that this FIFA World Cup final will be his last game for the South American giants.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” added the Argentina captain.

Messi, who is playing his “record-equaling” fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year, will play the FIFA World Cup final for the second time in his career. He led Argentina to the final in the 2014 edition as well, but had to settle for a second-place finish. But this year, he will hope to end the 36-year wait for his country and win the first ever World Cup title. In the final on Sunday (December 18), Argentina will face the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco.

“The important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time” Messi added.