Doha: Ecuador defeated the hosts Qatar in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022. There will be three matches on the second day of the tournament. The first one would be played between The 1966 champions England and the Asian Giants Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. The clash is expected to generate fireworks.

Harry Kane-led England would like to start their campaign of the Qatar World Cup with a win. Kane also need two goals to level the international goal tally with English legend Wayne Rooney. Ehsan HajsafI’s Iran would enter the match as an underdog but would attempt to turn tables on the English side.

FIFA World Cup England vs Iran Date

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran will be held on November 21.

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Time

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran will start at 6:30 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran will be staged at Al Bayt Stadium.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live.

Where can you watch the England vs Iran match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Iran match outside of India

United States TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria SuperSport and Showmax Pro.