Qatar: On Sunday, defending champions France will be facing off against two-time champions Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2022 crown at the Lusail Stadium. As the world is divided over supporting which team, the Former Indian head coach who is present at the Lusail stadium hinted at his support for Lionel Messi.

In the 12 meetings between the two teams in international football, Argentina has won six matches while France has three wins with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Argentina is appearing in its sixth FIFA World Cup final, while France is marking its fourth appearance in the title clash.

Lionel Messi is in a buoyant mood as he prepares to lead Argentina in their quest for World Cup glory against defending champions France, Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said on Saturday.

Sunday’s match in Lusail is almost certain to be Messi’s last appearance in football’s showpiece tournament and he is relishing the moment, according to the Argentina No. 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ravi Shastri recorded a selfie video of the Lusail stadium prior to the huge clash and told about the atmosphere. He even talked about how that empty stadium would be filled with crowds waiting for their beloved superstar Lionel Messi. He captioned the video by writing “Lusail will erupt in an hour. Its Messi fever getting in to the stadium.”

The clash might also be Lionel Messi’s final shot at football’s greatest glory. His final attempt at his biggest dream.