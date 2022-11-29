FIFA World Cup 2022: MS Dhoni Fever Grips Qatar | Check Photo

<strong>Doha: </strong>MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the sporting field and is followed by a huge fanbase. Another example of this surfaced during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal and Diego Goldin's Uruguay. An Indian fan brought a poster with him with images of both Ronaldo and India's World Cup-winning captain Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>The poster had a quote written on it which was dedicated to both Ronaldo and MS Dhoni. It stated "#7 was just a number until they decided to have it on their jersey" <p></p> <p></p>Both Ronaldo and Dhoni wear jersey number 7. The number holds a special value for their fans as it is symbolic of their favorite stars. The image of a guy holding a special poster of Dhoni and Ronaldo is now going viral all over the internet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhoni fan in Fifa World Cup 2022. <a href="https://t.co/gxUpJ6fOfR">pic.twitter.com/gxUpJ6fOfR</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1597560314438221824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>However, this isn't the first incident in the ongoing Qatar World Cup when a fan dedicated a special poster to their favorite cricketer. A couple of days back, a Sanju Samson fan attending the match between England and USA brought a special poster to support the fan-started Sanju Samson Support movement. <p></p> <p></p>The poster had a message for an Indian star saying 'Lots Of Love From Qatar, We Support You #Sanju Samson'. This is a part of fan started moment for Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to find a permanent spot in the Indian team despite making debut years back. <p></p> <p></p>However, watching fans showing their love and support to their favorite cricketers from currently the biggest sporting stage is really amazing.