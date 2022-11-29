FIFA World Cup 2022: MS Dhoni Fever Grips Qatar | Check Photo

Doha: MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the sporting field and is followed by a huge fanbase. Another example of this surfaced during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal and Diego Goldin’s Uruguay. An Indian fan brought a poster with him with images of both Ronaldo and India’s World Cup-winning captain Dhoni.

The poster had a quote written on it which was dedicated to both Ronaldo and MS Dhoni. It stated “#7 was just a number until they decided to have it on their jersey”

Both Ronaldo and Dhoni wear jersey number 7. The number holds a special value for their fans as it is symbolic of their favorite stars. The image of a guy holding a special poster of Dhoni and Ronaldo is now going viral all over the internet.

Dhoni fan in Fifa World Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/gxUpJ6fOfR Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 29, 2022

However, this isn’t the first incident in the ongoing Qatar World Cup when a fan dedicated a special poster to their favorite cricketer. A couple of days back, a Sanju Samson fan attending the match between England and USA brought a special poster to support the fan-started Sanju Samson Support movement.

The poster had a message for an Indian star saying ‘Lots Of Love From Qatar, We Support You #Sanju Samson’. This is a part of fan started moment for Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to find a permanent spot in the Indian team despite making debut years back.

However, watching fans showing their love and support to their favorite cricketers from currently the biggest sporting stage is really amazing.