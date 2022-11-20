New Delhi: Netherlands will miss forward Memphis Depay in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Senegal due to a hamstring injury, head coach Louis Van Gaal confirmed in a pre-match press conference.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” said Van Gaal. Depay had struggled with a hamstring injury for the past two months but declared himself fit for the World Cup.

Earlier after arriving in Qatar, Depay took part in the training and told reporters that he is hopeful of playing full 90 minutes.

“Training has gone very well. I could do everything I do in a match, only then of course you go full for 90 minutes, over longer distances,” said Depay.

Netherlands have been clubbed with Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. The Dutch play Senegal.