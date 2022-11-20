<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Netherlands will miss forward Memphis Depay in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Senegal due to a hamstring injury, head coach Louis Van Gaal confirmed in a pre-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>"It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them," said Van Gaal. Depay had struggled with a hamstring injury for the past two months but declared himself fit for the World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier after arriving in Qatar, Depay took part in the training and told reporters that he is hopeful of playing full 90 minutes. <p></p> <p></p>"Training has gone very well. I could do everything I do in a match, only then of course you go full for 90 minutes, over longer distances," said Depay. <p></p> <p></p>Netherlands have been clubbed with Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. The Dutch play Senegal.