Qatar: One of the biggest sporting events in the world FIFA World Cup is about to kickstart as all eyes shift to Qatar. However, Poland’s national football team’s arrival in Qatar has taken over the internet. The tension between Russia and Ukraine is nowhere near an ending and as Poland shares its borders with both of them has been part of the tension.

Recently, a missile dropped near the Poland-Ukraine border and reportedly kill two people. In the sight of the recent situation and events, the Poland national football team was accompanied by F-16 fighter jets as they took the flight to reach Qatar.

The Poland national team posted a video of this on their official twitter account and it went viral in no time. The caption with the video stated “We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F-16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!”

Poland is in the Group C along with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. They would play their first match on 22nd November against Mexico.

Poland Squad

Goalkeepers: Bart omiej Dr gowski (Spezia), ukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szcz sny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszy ski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur J drzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogo Szczecin), Jakub Kami ski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Micha Sk ra (Lech Pozna ), Damian Szyma ski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szyma ski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zieli ski (Napoli), Szymon urkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Pi tek (Salernitana), Karol widerski (Charlotte FC)