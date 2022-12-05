Qatar: Brazil is set to face South Korea at the Stadium 974 situated in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha. The winner of this match would face the winner of Japan vs Croatia in the quarter finals. The Brazilian star Neymar most probably be returning in this match after being ruled out of last two group matches because ankle injury.

Brazil would be confident as they are a huge favorite over South Korean side. KOR secured their spot in the top 16 after close elimination of Uruguay. The clash would be entertaining and Korea would attempt pull off an upset on one of the biggest favorite to win the cup.

When Will Brazil vs South Korea Be played?

Both Brazil vs South Korea will be played on December 5, Monday and December 6, Tuesday in India.

Where Will Brazil vs South Korea be played?

Japan vs Spain will be played at Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud.

What time Brazil vs South Korea begin?

Both Brazil vs South Korea will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs South Korea?

Both Brazil vs South Korea will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs South Korea?

Both Brazil vs South Korea will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

BRA vs KOR

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung