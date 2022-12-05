Qatar: Japan and Croatia would take on each other in the round of 16 at the Al Janoub Stadium. This will be the third World Cup meeting between Japan and Croatia. Japan is yet to score a goal against the current World Cup runner-up.

Japan has advanced to top 16 with victories over giants like Spain and Germany and would like to repeat it against the Luka Modric-led Croatian side. The winner of this match would face the winner of Brazil vs South Korea in the quarterfinals.

When Will Japan vs Croatia Be played?

Both Japan vs Croatia will be played on December 5, Monday.

Where Will Japan vs Croatia be played?

Japan vs Spain will be played at Al Janoub Stadium.

What time Japan vs Croatia begin?

Both Japan vs Croatia will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast Japan vs Croatia?

Both Japan vs Croatia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia?

Both Japan vs Croatia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

JPN vs CRO Squads

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Shuto Machino, Ayase Ueda

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja