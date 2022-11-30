New Delhi: Argentina and Germany entered the FIFA World Cup 2022 as favourites. 10 days into the tournament, the former champions are on a brink of elimination in Qatar. Both Argentina and Germany were stunned by Asian opponents in their campaign openers.

While Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, Germany surrendered in front of spirited Japan. Both teams need to win their respective games, provided other results also go their way in order to qualify for the round of 16.

The Netherlands, England, Senegal, USA, Brazil, France and Protugal have so far booked their places in the next round. Let’s check out the scenarios for both team on how they can enter the knockouts in Qatar.

Argentina

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi’s Argentina who have lost one and won one game in the group stages. For Argentina to qualify for the knockouts, they need to win the final game against Poland. Messi and Co. can also go through if they draw against Poland provided Saudi Arabia and Mexico share spoils.

However, if Argentina settle for a draw with Poland and Saudi Arabia beat Mexico, then La Albiceleste will be knocked out. If Lionel Scaloni’s men win and Mexico beat Saudi Arabia, then goal difference would decide the top two teams to go through.

Argentina will be knocked out if they lose.

Germany

Argentina aren’t the only big name standing on the brink of elimination. 2014 champions Germany and World No.2 Belgium are also facing similar situations.

Stunned by Japan in their campaign opener, former champions Germany managed to draw against Spain in their next to keep their faint hopes alive. A win for Germany, provided Spain beat Japan will see the Die Mannschaft qualify for the round of 16.

A win for Japan against Spain or a draw between Luis Enrique’s side and he Blue Samurai will take the equation to goal difference. All other results will mean Germany pack their bags early.