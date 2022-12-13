New Delhi: In the first semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, star-studded Argentina and Croatia will line up against each other. The two-time World Cup winners will start the game as favourites, but they can’t take Croatia lightly, who are coming into this game after getting the better of Brazil in the quarterfinals and is still unbeaten in the ongoing tournament. The first semifinal at the Lusail Iconic Stadium will be a repeat of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match, in which Croatia managed to get the better of Argentina by three goals to nil.

Here’s A Look At The Top Five Players To Watch Out For:

Lionel Messi: Argentina captain and star footballer Lionel Messi will be a big threat to Croatia and the biggest hope for his country. The 35-year-old has already scored four goals in five matches, and he would like to increase his tally against Croatia and help Argentina reach the summit clash.

Luka Modric: Modric won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 for guiding Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final, and this time again, he has led the show for the European side. The star midfielder is his team’s best player and would like to come up with a strong performance once again.

Emiliano Martinez: Argentina goalkeeper Martinez saved the first two penalties against the Netherlands to take his team to the semifinals, and he would like to continue his good form in the semi-final as well.

Dominik Livakovi : Croatia won both of its knockout matches via penalty shootout, and in both of them, their goalkeeper Livakovi played a big role. He has been a hero for Croatia and will have to be at his best against Messi and Co.

Julian Alvaraz: Playing in his first FIFA World Cup, the Manchester City forward has impressed everyone with his performance. He has already scored twice in three starts and would be a big threat to the Croatian team.

The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema in India.