<strong>Doha (Qatar):</strong> Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria have overcome injury concerns and will be available to face Croatia in their World Cup semifinal, Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni said on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>De Paul was forced off in the second half of Argentina's quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands on Friday with a hamstring problem while Di Maria has been nursing a quadriceps strain. <p></p> <p></p>"Both players are fit," Scaloni told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's match in Lusail. <p></p> <p></p>"We have to think about how many minutes they'll be able to play. We can wait until tomorrow to make a decision but my understanding is that they will be okay to play." <p></p> <p></p>Croatia reached the semifinals with successive penalty-shootout wins over Japan and Brazil in their two knockout matches so far while Argentina progressed by beating Australia 2-1 and the Netherlands on penalties. <p></p> <p></p>The winner of the clash at Lusail Iconic stadium will meet either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Argentina will be without Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna for the semifinal after both players picked up a second yellow card in the clash against the Netherlands, reports Xinhua. <p></p> <p></p>Croatia, meanwhile, have no suspensions and no reported injuries. <p></p> <p></p>"The best recovery (from physical problems) is winning," Scaloni said. "We were able to reach the semifinals and despite a load of minutes, we're doing well. We have two players who are sanctioned and we'll see how we deal with that but generally speaking, the squad is in good shape." <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With IANS Inputs)</strong>