During his playing career, batting legend <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sachin-tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> was a nightmare to the opposition captains and bowlers across the world including England's <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/nasser-hussain">Nasser Hussain</a> who admits to have spent a lot of his time in team meetings to come up with ways to tackle the Indian. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batsmen of the modern era, retiring as the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket. During his career, he scored 34357 runs across formats including a world record 100 centuries. <p></p> <p></p>"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique," Hussain said on ICC podcast titled <em>Cricket Inside Out</em>. "The amount of meetings, I had as an England captain trying to figure out how to get Sachin out was a nightmare." <p></p> <p></p>FormerWest Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop considers Tendulkar to be one of the toughest he ever bowled to, having dismissed him thrice during their international meetings. <p></p> <p></p>"Sachin Tendulkar was the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled against in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines and for his ability to generate power and hit balls to the boundary," Bishop said. <p></p> <p></p>When asked which current batsman's technique has impressed him the most, Hussain replied with the name of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. <p></p> <p></p>"Virat Kohli has great technique. For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him. But for me, Kane Williamson. He plays the ball late with soft hands. <p></p> <p></p>He continued, "As a victim of T20 cricket and white-ball cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands and nick the ball a lot. Williamson can play all three formats but can adapt his game to each." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;