Finnish Premier League T20 LIVE Streaming Details

Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Finnish Premier League T20

When: From June 1, 2020 to August 30, 2020

Venues: Kerava National Cricket ground and Tikkurila Cricket ground

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE

June 1: Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC