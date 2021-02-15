An FIR has been lodged with the Haryana Police against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for making casteist remarks last year. The complaint has been filed by a Hansi-based Rajat Kalsan lawyer who alleges the comments have hurt the sentiments of Dalits. <p></p> <p></p>Last year in June, Yuvraj's comment on India legspinner Yuzvendra Singh during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma had resulted in a controversy with the allrounder issuing a statement, expressing his regret for 'unintentionally' hurting anybody's sentiments. <p></p> <p></p>The FIR has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act. "This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media," Kalsan was quoted as saying to <em>The Indian Express</em> on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>He has also demanded Yuvraj to be arrested. <p></p> <p></p>After being criticised for his remark, Yuvraj, who scored over 11,000 runs during his international career, has claimed he was "misunderstood" <p></p> <p></p>"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," the statement from the 2011 ODI World Cup's man of the tournament read. <p></p> <p></p>"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal," it added. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj had announced retirement from international cricket in 2019.