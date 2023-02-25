First Become Human, Then A Brand: Ex PCB Chief Ramiz Raja's Strong Reply To Shoaib Akhtar's Criticism Of Babar Azam
Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has criticized Shoaib Akhtar for his remarks on Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam. Akhtar had criticized Babar's communication skills during a recent appearance on a local news channel
New Delhi: Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has criticized Shoaib Akhtar for his remarks on Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam. Akhtar had criticized Babar's communication skills during a recent appearance on a local news channel, claiming that the Pakistan captain is unable to properly speak English. The former Pakistan pacer received a lot of criticism for his remarks about Babar Azam and former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. Raja referred to Akhtar as a "delusional superstar" and stated that becoming a human before a brand is much more important. "Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand. Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don't let others do their job professionally," Ramiz said on Bol News. Ramiz Raja was also asked about Akhtar's ambition to become PCB chairman and he said "He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB." Akhtar retired from international cricket following the 2011 World Cup. He started his own YouTube channel after retiring from cricket, where he provides unfiltered reviews on a variety of cricket-related subjects.
