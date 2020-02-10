First Test: Pakistan Complete Crushing Innings And 44-Run Victory Over Bangladesh

Pakistan ensured they left the Bangladesh visiting team embarrassed the tourists were handed a crushing innings and 44-run defeat in the first Test at Rawalpindi that finished inside four days.

Resuming from their overnight score of 126/6, Bangladesh’s resistance of Liton Das and Rubel Hossain did manage to frustrate the hosts, but it was not for long before a potent Pakistan pace and spin attack ended the resistance. Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings despite a flat Rawalpindi stadium pitch.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years and 359 days became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26. He was the obvious choice for the man of the match. However, despite Naseem’s unavailability on Monday owing to a rib pain, Pakistan ran through the last four wickets in 90 minutes, inflicting their 10th defeat on Bangladesh in 11 matches with one draw.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said home wins, since cricket resumed in the terror-stricken region, were important to boost confidence.

“It’s an important win and home wins always increase confidence within the team,” said Azhar.

“We have to play important away series including one in England (July-August this year) so we will carry this confidence. Naseem and other bowlers bowled superbly and it was an outstanding batting display, so all in all it was a complete team effort.”

Liton (29) and tail-ender Rubel kept Pakistan at bay for 11.5 overs before Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel leg-before for five.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Das lbw and had Abu Jayed for three to finish with 4-58 and complete the win.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque rued Bangladesh’s low first-innings total. “Disappointing batting on a flat wicket (in the first innings) and no team can come back from such situations,” said Haque, who has now lost all three Tests as skipper by an innings.

“Pakistan bowled superbly and exploited our weaknesses and that hat-trick changed the game completely to open Pakistan’s victory path.”

With the victory, Pakistan gained 60 points in the World Test Championship, taking their tally to 140 points. India lead the nine-team championship table with 360 points followed by Australia (246) and England 146. Top two teams on the championship table will play the final at Lord’s in June 2021.