First Test: Pakistan Complete Crushing Innings And 44-Run Victory Over Bangladesh

<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan">Pakistan</a> ensured they left the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> visiting team embarrassed the tourists were handed a crushing innings and 44-run defeat in the first Test at Rawalpindi that finished inside four days. <p></p> <p></p>Resuming from their overnight score of 126/6, Bangladesh's resistance of Liton Das and Rubel Hossain did manage to frustrate the hosts, but it was not for long before a potent Pakistan pace and spin attack ended the resistance. Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings despite a flat Rawalpindi stadium pitch. <p></p> <p></p>Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years and 359 days became the <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/pakistan-teen-sensation-naseem-shah-takes-hat-trick-against-bangladesh-becomes-youngest-to-do-so-watch-video-3937315/">youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick</a> on Sunday, finished with 4-26. He was the obvious choice for the man of the match. However, despite Naseem's unavailability on Monday owing to a rib pain, Pakistan ran through the last four wickets in 90 minutes, inflicting their 10th defeat on Bangladesh in 11 matches with one draw. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said home wins, since cricket resumed in the terror-stricken region, were important to boost confidence. <p></p> <p></p>"It's an important win and home wins always increase confidence within the team," said Azhar. <p></p> <p></p>"We have to play important away series including one in England (July-August this year) so we will carry this confidence. Naseem and other bowlers bowled superbly and it was an outstanding batting display, so all in all it was a complete team effort." <p></p> <p></p>Liton (29) and tail-ender Rubel kept Pakistan at bay for 11.5 overs before Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel leg-before for five. <p></p> <p></p>Leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Das lbw and had Abu Jayed for three to finish with 4-58 and complete the win. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque rued Bangladesh's low first-innings total. "Disappointing batting on a flat wicket (in the first innings) and no team can come back from such situations," said Haque, who has now lost all three Tests as skipper by an innings. <p></p> <p></p>"Pakistan bowled superbly and exploited our weaknesses and that hat-trick changed the game completely to open Pakistan's victory path." <p></p> <p></p>With the victory, Pakistan gained 60 points in the World Test Championship, taking their tally to 140 points. India lead the nine-team championship table with 360 points followed by Australia (246) and England 146. Top two teams on the championship table will play the final at Lord's in June 2021.