Allrounder Hardik Pandya is set for India return having attained full fitness meaning he will be called-up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. Pandya last played for India in September last year before undergoing a back surgery in UK.

His recent exploits in the DY Patil T20 tournament have been enough proof of his match fitness.

“He is fit and is set to return to the national team,” IANS quoted sources as saying. “Having first undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and now his performance in the T20 tournament has pretty much made it clear that he is fit to return to the fold.”

Pandya blasted two blazing centuries in the T20 tourney after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). “The team management spoke to him when he trained with Virat Kohli and boys on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and asked him to complete his rehab at the NCA,” the nrws agency quoted a source as saying.

Pandya was to make his India return on the tour of New Zealand but failed to clear a fitness test following which he was withdrawn from the A tour. Subsequently, he was also ruled out of the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

He now looks set to make his international return in the South Africa ODI series which gets underway from March 12.

Speaking of his performance in the DY Patil T20 tournament, the 26-year-old Pandya said, “For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone.”