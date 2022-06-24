Five Times When Lionel Messi Mesmerized Us With His Magic

New Delhi: Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest football player ever lived. He has been at the pinnacle of world football for many years now and it does not seem like anyone would be able to come near him in the future as well. The Argentine turns 35 today and the world is showering its love on their beloved superstar.

The forward has produced many magical moments in his career and scored top goals to take his team to victory. Lionel Messi is currently playing for PSG, but his best goals came for Spanish club FC Barcelona and Argentina national team. Let’s take a look at his top five mesmerising goals.

5. Left Boateng Rolling on the floor

It was a UCL night when Lionel Messi sent shockwaves through Camp Nou with his sublime skills. FC Barcelona was leading against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-final in the UEFA Champions League 2014/15 when Messi produced a top goal and doubled the lead of his team.

He received the ball on the right side of the box and pushed it onto the defender J r me Boateng. A couple of shoulder drops and Boateng was on the floor. Messi then chipped the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s head for a wonderful goal.

4. Crushed five Real Madrid defenders

El Clasico is one of the biggest club rivalries in world football. For a long time, it kept a special place in football fans’ hearts as Messi and Ronaldo both featured in it. Messi scored his best El Clasico goal in the 2010-11 season when he picked up the ball 40 yards away from goal and went on one of his trademarks slalomed runs into the Madrid defence.

? OTD in 2011… Lionel Messi took on Real Madrid’s whole defence and came out on top! ?pic.twitter.com/ruyUezQsPe Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2020

The magician dribbled past almost five defenders to score a fantastic solo goal against their bitter rivals.

3. Curling free-kick against Liverpool

Liverpool made a remarkable comeback against FC Barcelona in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 semi-final as they beat the Spanish side 4-0 to reach the final. However, before the comeback, Barcelona had defeated the English side in the first leg which also saw Messi’s magical free-kick goal.

1 3 Masterful Messi vs Liverpool ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Kud7baSPZW UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 31, 2021

He put the ball on the spot which was 35-yard away from the goal. Messi then curled the ball from Joe Gomez’s right side and put it in the net. Goalkeeper Alisson also jumped on his right but couldn’t stop the ball from going inside the goal.

2. Top solo goal against Athletic Bilbao

Messi socred a top solo goal aginst Athletic Bilbao in 2015 Copa del Rey final. He picked the ball on the right flank deep in his own half and was instantly surrounded by a number of Bilbao defenders. However, Messi did a few shoulder drops and dummies to go inside the 18-yard-box and score a wonderful goal.

1. Reminded us of Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi reminded us of Diego Maradona during the 2006/07 campaign. He scored a top-notch solo goal against Getafe that was reminiscent of Maradona in his prime.

Messi picked up the ball in his own half, beat two defenders, carry the ball all the way to the edge of the Getafe box before gliding past another two players and then rounding the keeper to slot it into an empty net. It was the greatest goal of Messi’s career.