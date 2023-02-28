Following On, New Zealand Beat England By One Run In A Thriller: Twitter Reactions

New Zealand beat England by 1 run after being asked to follow on to level the series 1-1

Updated: February 28, 2023 9:00 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Wellington: New Zealand beat England by one run in a thrilling game to level the three match series 1-1. The hosts scripted a remarkable turnaround after being asked to follow-on by England who posted 435 runs in the first innings, courtesy of centuries by Joe Root and Harry Brook and bowling out the hosts for 209.

The Kiwis' grit and determination saw them post 483 runs in their second inning, setting a target of 258 runs for England. Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 132 while Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell scored 83, 61 and 90 respectively.

The hosts came out all guns blazing in their defence and reduced England to 80-5 before Joe Root and Ben Stokes took England over the 200-run mark. At a team score of 201, Ben Stokes (33) was dismissed by Neil Wagner before the bowler accounted for Joe Root as well for 95.

Ben Foakes then played a cameo for England and reduced the runs required to seven. However, Southee removed him with a short ball to revive the match. With seven needed, James Anderson scored a boundary to leave two runs to win. However, the man of the moment, Neil Wagner once again became England's nightmare as Anderson was caught down the leg side to give New Zealand a brilliant win. Wagner was the star of Kiwi bowling as he accounted for four wickets and a crucial catch of Ben Foakes.

The win also made New Zealand third team after India and England to win a Test after following on.

