Following On, New Zealand Beat England By One Run In A Thriller: Twitter Reactions
New Zealand beat England by 1 run after being asked to follow on to level the series 1-1
Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENGMichael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023
New Zealand win by the barest of margins.#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/CfTsUamI3dEngland's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 28, 2023
No better game in the world than Test cricket. What a finish!!! #NZvENGMarnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 28, 2023
What a match! The intricacies and unpredictability of Test cricket are unmatched. Haven't watched a Test from 6am for a long time. Today was worth it. The terrific pitch at the Basin. Thank you @BLACKCAPS @ECB_cricket and don't worry about the health of Test cricket, anyone. #NZvENGJamie Alter ? ?? (@alter_jamie) February 28, 2023
A strangle down the leg side is the defining moment, Kane Williamson knows the feeling too well!!!Series drawn, where's the 3rd test? #NZvENG Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 28, 2023
Wow..! what a nail biting finish here, peak test match cricket after a while#ENGvsNZ #NZvsENGChethan (@Chethan20918009) February 28, 2023
And fittingly, Feisty Wagner does the final honours #NZvsENGKanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) February 28, 2023
