Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh paid a surprise visit to the Eden Gardens on Monday during the Bengal versus Delhi Ranji Trophy match. Waugh, currently writing a book “Spirit of Cricket”, took everybody by surprise as he dropped in during the first session of the first day’s play. He was seen taking photos of the iconic ground where he had enjoyed a World Cup triumph in 1987.

Eden Gardens was the venue of the memorable Test in 2001 when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s epic stand after following on. Here on a two-day visit in connection with his upcoming book, the Australian great was seen in a shooting spree, taking shots of the ground as well of the players involved in the Ranji fixture.

Later, he crossed the Gostha Paul Sarani and headed to the famous Kolkata Maidan.

Clad in black shorts and blue T-shirt, Waugh first went to the Police AC ground and then to the Calcutta Customs and was seen taking photos from different angles.

Waugh was seen lying flat to take ground-level shots of the bowlers’ in action, as he also clicked the batsmen in action, looking like an expert photographer.

On Sunday, Waugh had spent time at the Udayan Children’s Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Known for his philanthropy, Waugh has devoted much time to charity – most notably through his patronage of the Udayan Children’s Home.

He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.