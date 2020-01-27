Former Australia skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Steve-Waugh/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Steve Waugh</a> paid a surprise visit to the Eden Gardens on Monday during the Bengal versus Delhi Ranji Trophy match. Waugh, <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-ajinkya-rahane-heaps-top-praise-on-steve-waugh-says-always-admired-former-australia-captains-mental-strength-3907379/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">currently writing a book "Spirit of Cricket"</a>, took everybody by surprise as he dropped in during the first session of the first day's play. He was seen taking photos of the iconic ground where he had enjoyed a World Cup triumph in 1987. <p></p> <p></p>Eden Gardens was the venue of the memorable Test in 2001 when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic stand after following on. Here on a two-day visit in connection with his upcoming book, the Australian great was seen in a shooting spree, taking shots of the ground as well of the players involved in the Ranji fixture. <p></p> <p></p>Later, he crossed the Gostha Paul Sarani and headed to the famous Kolkata Maidan. <p></p> <p></p>Clad in black shorts and blue T-shirt, Waugh first went to the Police AC ground and then to the Calcutta Customs and was seen taking photos from different angles. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Australian?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Australian</a> cricketing legend <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SteveWaugh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SteveWaugh</a> visited <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EdenGardens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EdenGardens</a> today during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RanjiTrophy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RanjiTrophy</a> match between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengal</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Delhi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Delhi</a>. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Association of Bengal Jt Secretary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DebabrataDas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DebabrataDas</a> greeted the former Australia captain on behalf of the association.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CAB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CAB</a> <a href="https://t.co/hoRG7VVAwI">pic.twitter.com/hoRG7VVAwI</a></p> <p></p> CABCricket (@CabCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/CabCricket/status/1221705078257508354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Waugh was seen lying flat to take ground-level shots of the bowlers' in action, as he also clicked the batsmen in action, looking like an expert photographer. <p></p> <p></p>On Sunday, Waugh had spent time at the Udayan Children's Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata. <p></p> <p></p>Known for his philanthropy, Waugh has devoted much time to charity - most notably through his patronage of the Udayan Children's Home. <p></p> <p></p>He also runs the Steve Waugh Foundation, supporting children fighting rare diseases in Australia.