Former Australia cricketer-turned commentator Dean Jones has died of a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 59. <p></p> <p></p>Jones was in India as part of IPL's official broadcaster's commentary team and was staying in a bio-secure environment in a Mumbai hotel. <p></p> <p></p>He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992. <p></p> <p></p>In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties. <p></p> <p></p>After finishing his playing career, he turned to commentary and became a popular figures. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em>