Former Australia cricketer-turned commentator Dean Jones has died of a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 59.

Jones was in India as part of IPL’s official broadcaster’s commentary team and was staying in a bio-secure environment in a Mumbai hotel.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992.

In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties.

After finishing his playing career, he turned to commentary and became a popular figures.

