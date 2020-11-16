Mohammad Sozib, a former Bangladesh U-19 batsman, has died by suicide in Durgapur, local police has said.

He was 21.

Sozib, a right-handed opening batsman, played three first-class matches with his last competitive outing coming back in the 2017-18 Dhaka Premier League for Shinepukur Cricket Club.

Bangladesh Cricket Board director Khaled Mahmud remembered Sozib as a talented cricketer.

“I can’t believe what I heard,” Mahmud told Bengali daily Kaler Kantho. “I am feeling extremely sad hearing the news. He was an opening batsman who bowled medium-pace, and he played for Shinepukur Cricket Club.”

Tanumoy Ghosh, a Bangladesh first-class cricketer said he believed Sozib will play for a long time. “I always believed that he could play for a long time because he was so hard working in the academy. It is sad to hear what happened to him,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.