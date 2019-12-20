Former India opener <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Gautam-Gambhir" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gautam Gambhir</a> believes his former IPL franchise <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Kolkata-Knight-Riders/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> doesn't have enough back-up options and the team management could have gone for all-rounders in the players' auction to provide the squad more depth. <p></p> <p></p>The Kolkata franchise paid a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for Cummins, making him the costliest foreign player in the history of IPL auctions. Besides, they also spent big on England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore) and Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore). <p></p> <p></p>"If you look at the squad as a whole, there is no backup for Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine who is a one of a kind bowler. If Eoin Morgan suffers an injury, the team has no middle order overseas batsman," Gambhir said while speaking at Star Sports Cricket Live' show. <p></p> <p></p>"The management could have gone for a Mitchell Marsh or Marcus Stoinis who would have given more depth to the squad, so you have to hope all these players are there for the entire series. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">After an amazing day at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction</a>, here's our 23-man squad for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a>! &#x1f929; <p></p> <p></p>Hit RT to spread the word! &#x1f49c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KorboLorboJeetbo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KorboLorboJeetbo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jlsn2r79HG">pic.twitter.com/Jlsn2r79HG</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1207743349123211264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir said KKR don't have the bench strength to deal with any injury crisis in the top order. <p></p> <p></p>"If Pat Cummins suffers an injury, there is a replacement with Lockie Ferguson but with the top order there is no replacement for Kolkata Knight Riders," said the stylish left-hander, who led KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014. <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir hoped that Cummins will justify his hefty paycheck by single-handedly winning KKR a few matches. <p></p> <p></p>"The positive part about Pat Cummins is that you can expect him to take wickets with the new ball because he has a good swing and he bowls at a good pace, he might be a concern for the death overs but he has good bowling skills," Gambhir said. <p></p> <p></p>"I hope he plays all the matches and makes the team win 3-4 matches single-handedly because he has been bought for such a high amount."