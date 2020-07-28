Former captain of Indian Physically Challenged cricket team Dinesh Sain has applied for the job of a peon in National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to make ends meet. Sain represented India in nine matches between 2015 and 2019 during that period, he was also appointed as the skipper.

Now, at 35, it’s Dinesh’s last chance to apply for a government job to support his wife and a one-year-old toddler.

“I am 35 and currently in first year of my graduation. After 12th standard, I only played cricket, represented India but I have no money now. There is one vacancy for a peon’s post in NADA,” Sain told PTI.

“The age limit for normal people in this job (peon) is 25 and for the PH category (Physically handicapped), it is 35 years. So, this is my last chance to get a government job,” headded.

Inflicted with polio since birth, Dinesh had earlier appeared for peon’s interview at District court as well and is being looked after by his elder brothers so far but says time is fast running out so he has to find a regular source of income.

“One of my legs has been affected by polio since birth. But my passion for cricket never made me realise I am disabled. In the 2015 edition of a five-nation tournament in Bangladesh (India won the 2019 edition in England), I was highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets from four games. I got two against Pakistan,” he recalled.

Dinesh was part of the squad as an official for the tour of England in 2019 as they emerged champions.

“They didn’t include me in the squad but asked me to join so that I could guide the new boys. There is so much of talent where physical disadvantage is not an impediment. But then who will look after us?” he asked.

For now, a job with NADA will not only help him in feeding his family but remain connected to the game as well. “I will not play cricket anymore but I need to feed my family and I want to remain attached to the game,” Dinesh said.