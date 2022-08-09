Condolences Pour In As Former Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away

New Delhi: Former International umpire Rudi Koertzen passed away at the age of 73. One of the most outstanding umpires of all time, Rudi Koertzen officiated 331 matches in International cricket.

Former umpire Rudi Koertzen passed away, he has officiated 331 matches as an umpire in International cricket. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2022

Rest in peace Rudi Koertzen. One of the most respected umpires in international cricket. Loved how he gave batters out: Used to slowly raise his finger Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 9, 2022