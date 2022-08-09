Condolences Pour In As Former Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former International umpire Rudi Koertzen passed away at the age of 73. One of the most outstanding umpires of all time, Rudi Koertzen officiated 331 matches in International cricket. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Former umpire Rudi Koertzen passed away, he has officiated 331 matches as an umpire in International cricket.</p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1556946874329747458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rest in peace Rudi Koertzen. One of the most respected umpires in international cricket. Loved how he gave batters out: Used to slowly raise his finger</p> <p></p> Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhaleraosarang/status/1556949494750580737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">South Africa will be wearing black armbands, in honour of the umpire Rudi Koertzen, who apparently has died, which is sad news</p> <p></p> Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) <a href="https://twitter.com/willis_macp/status/1556942869746827264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>