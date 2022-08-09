Condolences Pour In As Former Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away
Former International umpire Rudi Koertzen passed away at the age of 73. One of the most outstanding umpires of all time, Rudi Koertzen officiated 331 matches in International cricket. (Image: Twitter)

