New Delhi: Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen took to twitter on Tuesday and requested help from India as the ex Indian Premier League veteran loses his PAN Card and he is coming here on Monday and needs the physical card for work purposes.

“INDIA PLEASE HELP. I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?,” Pietersen’s tweet which has gone viral in social media.

Soon after his post, the Income Tax Department has come to his aid and gave away all the necessary steps for retrieving the card.

“Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card: (1/2) https://tin-nsdl.com/services/pan/pan-index.html https://pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/mainform.html”.

The former RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad man was very grateful for the much needed help and have thanked the Income Tax Department for acting on time for him.