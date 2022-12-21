Former England Skipper Kevin Pietersen Slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s Troll

New Delhi: FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end with Argentina and Lionel Messi claiming the most prestigious title. Argentina defeated the defending champions France in penalties 4-2 to earn the victory. However, Lionel Messi’s rival and football star Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have the desired outing at the recent World Cup and got eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Where Lionel Messi led his side and scored 7 goals, Ronaldo could only manage to score 1 goal. The Portugal star isn’t in the best phase of his career. He lost a chance at the FIFA trophy in his probably final shot at the World Cup. His recent dispute and exit from the renowned English club Manchester United.

Many Football fans across the world have started trolling the Portugal star after his World Cup loss and Messi’s FIFA victory. However, Former England Cricket Captain Kevin Pietersen came in defence of Cristiano Ronaldo and slammed his trolls.

Any parent will resonate with this – ‘you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child.’ @Cristiano lost one of his children a few months ago & so I strongly feel, that the daily bashing of someone who we all know is completely broken, is sick, vile & absolutely disgusting! STOP! Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) December 21, 2022

