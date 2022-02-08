Former Greats Allan Border, Wasim Akram and Michael Atherton Weigh in On The Pakistan -Australia Series

New Delhi: With Australia set to tour Pakistan in 24 years, the expectations from the series will be sky high and fans all around the world would expect high-quality cricket from both teams. Talking about the series former Australia great Allan Border said that one can expect huge crowds in the stadium and urged the cricket fans to save the date while former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram felt that it is a big deal that Australia are touring Pakistan after so many years, 1998 to be precise.

“This is going to be a really great series. Because both sides have so much to play for. There’s been so little cricket played in Pakistan, that I am expecting huge crowds to turn out to support their team. The Aussie boys will be, you know, really keen to put on a good show and I just think you need to pencil it on a diary, all the dates of those Test matches because back here in Australia and just the cricketing world will have the opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television,” said Aussie great Allan Border in a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket.

“A big deal. Australia is coming to Pakistan after 24 years. They are a very competitive side. They have just won the World Cup and they have hammered England in the Ashes recently. This will improve Pakistan’s cricket,” said former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

Former England captain Michael Atherton feels that it is great that Australia are sending a full-strength side for the tour of Pakistan.

“1998 that Australia were last in Pakistan. That was even before my last tour there which was that famous game in the dark in Karachi in 2000-01. So it’s great news that Australia are going to be sending their full strength or near full strength team to Pakistan,” said former England opener Michael Atherton.