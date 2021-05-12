Former India fast bowler RP Singh father Shiv Prasad Singh passed away on Wednesday due to Covid-19. The former cricketer took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He also shared a heartfelt post along with the update.

“It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa,” RP Singh wrote on social media.

It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. 🙏🙏 R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 12, 2021

RP Singh was part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup side that was led by MS Dhoni. He was a key member of the squad in that tournament. He played 14 Tests, 58 one-day internationals, and 10 Twenty20 Internationals for India and retired at the age of 32 in 2018.

A couple of days back, RP Singh condoled the demise of his former India teammate Piyush Chawla’s father.

Meanwhile, another cricketer who lost his father due to Covid-19 is Chetan Sakariya, who was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in the recently-suspended IPL.

With medical supplies being stretched to their limit to the country setting new records in daily cases, India as a nation is reeling under the second wave of Covid.