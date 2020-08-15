Former India Opener Chetan Chauhan, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, On Life Support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. <p></p> <p></p>The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. <p></p> <p></p>His condition did not improve and after other complications developed, he was shifted to Medanta in Gurugram. <p></p> <p></p>"Early morning today, Chetan had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a DDCA official said. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had been legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner. <p></p> <p></p>He has served the Delhi &amp; Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being manager of the Indian Team. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)