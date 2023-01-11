<strong>Guwahati: </strong>After smashing 379 off of 383 on Day 2 against Assam, Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has become the second-highest individual scorer in the Ranji Trophy. Even though he missed reaching the 400-run mark by just 21 runs, he still recorded his name in history with his iconic triple century. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw became the eighth Mumbai batter and the fifteenth opener to achieve the feat in the Ranji Trophy with his maiden first-class triple ton. He also became the ninth player overall and the third opener to reach the 350 runs mark. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw . <p></p>Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team , it's job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India. <a href="https://t.co/kD9kmMRUGX">pic.twitter.com/kD9kmMRUGX</a></p> <p></p> Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) <a href="https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1613070070946889729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Before Riyan Parag caught Shaw in a leg-before-wicket (LBW), he played a phenomenal knock that included 49 fours and four sixes. As BCCI prepares to select its squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar series against Australia, the 23-year-old has unquestionably reminded the selectors of his presence. <p></p> <p></p>However, there's still no surety about his selection for the test series. He has been snubbed from Team India's selection for quite some time now despite his consistent performance in first-class cricket and Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted about Prithvi Shaw's selection for the Indian team. He tweeted "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">A rare and special talent- </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-b88u0q r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Prithvi Shaw</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team, it's job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India.</span>"