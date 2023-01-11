Guwahati: After smashing 379 off of 383 on Day 2 against Assam, Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has become the second-highest individual scorer in the Ranji Trophy. Even though he missed reaching the 400-run mark by just 21 runs, he still recorded his name in history with his iconic triple century.

Shaw became the eighth Mumbai batter and the fifteenth opener to achieve the feat in the Ranji Trophy with his maiden first-class triple ton. He also became the ninth player overall and the third opener to reach the 350 runs mark.

Before Riyan Parag caught Shaw in a leg-before-wicket (LBW), he played a phenomenal knock that included 49 fours and four sixes. As BCCI prepares to select its squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar series against Australia, the 23-year-old has unquestionably reminded the selectors of his presence.

However, there’s still no surety about his selection for the test series. He has been snubbed from Team India’s selection for quite some time now despite his consistent performance in first-class cricket and Indian Premier League.

Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted about Prithvi Shaw’s selection for the Indian team. He tweeted “A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw. Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team, it’s job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India.“