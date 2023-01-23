Former Indian Cricketer's Huge Verdict On Virat Kohli And Cricket GOAT Debate
The cricket GOAT debate once again ignited since Virat Kohli returned to his form and smashed back-2-back ODI centuries. Fans and cricket pundits are debating who is the real cricket GOAT. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sir Viv Richards are the biggest names in this debate.
New Delhi: The cricket GOAT debate once again ignited since Virat Kohli returned to his form and smashed back-2-back ODI centuries. Fans and cricket pundits are debating who is the real cricket GOAT. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sir Viv Richards are the biggest names in this debate. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar gave his take on the topic. However, he placed West Indies legend Sir Viv Richard on top of his list for the 50-over format. "When you look at the modern era, in the last 20 years or so, Virat Kohli is right up there. Tendulkar is also one of the time all-time greats. Virat Kohli, in my book just fits in as a pure one-day player. MS Dhoni is another player that comes to my mind," Manjrekar told Star Sports. "But, all-time one-day batter, there is nobody who can get close to Sir Vivian Richards. Now, this might seem a little old-fashioned. "Viv Richards played from 70s to 90s in a time when all top-class batters, people like Gordon Greenidge averaged about 30 and strike rate in the 60s. Viv Richards, from 70s to 90s, including a World Cup final hundred, averaged 47 and a strike rate of 90. The second-best in his era was second-best by a long way. "And that's how you compare all-time greats, that's the best way to do it but, in the modern era, when it comes to Virat Kohli, certainly right up there," he added. In addition, Manjrekar stated that choosing the all-time great in ODIs is difficult for fans because it is difficult to recall players from the past and consider their heroics. "Fans who are watching are mostly watching today's cricket. When you look at polls in white-ball cricket, you will have most players who have played recently. "One-dayers...Viv Richards, have the time and take a look at his numbers and compare with the current lot and also with the lot that he played with. When you talk about match-winning innings, there were plenty. "Virat Kohli, in the modern era, right up there. All time, absolutely no doubt in my mind about Sir Viv," he added
