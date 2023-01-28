Former New Zealand Allrounder Scott Styris Reveals Never Heard Before Tale Of CSK Camp
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the two most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The coveted IPL trophy has been won by Chennai Super Kings four times and Mumbai Indians have won it a record five times. Both franchises have built their success on trust and consistency, despite all of their on-field success. In the IPL auctions, CSK always tries to go for their tried and experienced group of players, which is a well-known fact. In addition, the Yellow Army are known for treating their players with the utmost respect, and the dressing room atmosphere is similar to that of a family. Scott Styris, a former New Zealand all-rounder, recently shared a story that has never been told before about how the Chennai-based franchise went above and beyond to pamper not only their players but also the players' families. The NZ great revealed that CSK had flown Albie Morkel's father in business class because he had never traveled to India before when the South African pacer used to represent the Chennai Super Kings franchise. He spoke on Jiocinema's "Legends Lounge" with Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa, and Anil Kumble. "His father had never been to India, so CSK flew him business, not in the contract; they didn't have to do it," Styris recalled CSK's generous act. "They give a lot of bonuses, too. You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid," Suresh Raina added to the conversation
