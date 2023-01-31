Former Pakistan Cricketer Hails Harry Brook As Next Virat Kohli And Babar Azam

Jos Buttler's England is set to compete against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the third and final ODI. However, the English side have already lost the series 2-0 to the hosts. Even though England put on a poor performance, Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was impressed with an England batter and called him the next Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

Young Harry Brook particularly impressed Rashid. He has also been one of the most consistent performers for the Three-lions in the past year. Brook burst into the spotlight with his stunning score of 153 against Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test, exactly one year after making his England international debut in the T20Is against West Indies.

After that, he demonstrated his skills in Multan and Karachi with back-to-back tons and a 65-ball 87. He did start his ODI debut last week with a three-ball duck, but he came back impressively to score a 75-ball 80.

Rashid praised Brook as the next big thing in international cricket while speaking on the YouTube channel Caught Behind. He said "If you look at Brook's performance then in the last couple of innings he was just outstanding. He just doesn't stop. He also became one of the most expensive overseas players in IPL auction. Brook is now one of the best players in the world at the moment, among the current crop of players. He could be the next Babar Azam or Virat Kohli."

Even England red ball skipper Ben Stokes has compared Brook with Viratv Kohli following the test series against Pakistan. "He's one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It's a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we're about," Stokes had told Sky Sports