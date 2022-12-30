New Delhi: Ramiz Raja has given out a lot of controversial statements following being sacked from the post of PCB Chairman. Najam Sethi has taken over the office as the new PCB chief. Pakistan Cricket Board witnessed lots of changes in their office following the 3-0 clean seep loss against Ben Stokes-led England in the three-match home test series.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was appointed as Interim chief selector and his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joined his selection panel. Pakistan lost two home test series in the year 2022. The first one was against Australia and the second one was against England.

During an interview with a Pakistan News channel Dunya News, Ramiz Raja gave an explosive statement that reignited the Asia Cup 2023 debate. He said “One positive from my stint as a chairman was that I provided leadership. If you remember New Zealand had left then we told them that what you did was unfair. The England refused to come, we spoke with them, following which they played 7 T20Is instead of 5, two extra. The ECB staffs visited Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, they came to my office and apologised. Similarly Australia also visited.”

“What is leadership? When Asian Cricket Council has asked Pakistan to host a tournament and then India say they won’t travel to Pakistan and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, what should be the response?

“Kya hum sab servant rahenge India k, kyunki woh ek world power hain apne hisab se. Kya hum har cheez unki mante jayenge?” (Are we servant of India just because they are a world power in cricket? Should we listen to everything they say?)

Ramiz further talked about how should Pakistan deal with the current situation. He said “We will think, will we get isolated, we’ll ask permission from the government then talks will move further. These are not signs of good leadership.”

“The Pakistan cricket team is enjoying a great run, you have a good fan following, you have superstars, so please give your team and fans the respect they deserve.

“There should be a decision on the matter, as the tournament was given to Pakistan, so how can it be shifted to a neutral venue without consulting us or with the ACC member,” he concluded.