The younger brother of former South Africa international Vernon Philander has been shot dead in Cape Town. <p></p> <p></p>Tyron Philander was 32. <p></p> <p></p>According to South African media reports, Tyron was delivering water to a neighbour in Ravensmead on Wednesday when he was fatally shot. His family were washing in the yard when they heard gunshots. <p></p> <p></p>The unidentified shooter is still at large. <p></p> <p></p>Vernon confirmed the news via a statement on his Twitter handle, asking for privacy. <p></p> <p></p>"I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family's wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support," he tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>He has asked not to speculate around the incident as they still have no details. <p></p> <p></p>"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," the statement read. <p></p> <p></p>"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. <p></p> <p></p>"Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace." <p></p> <p></p>Vernon, who announced his retirement in January this year, was an integral part of South Africa Test setup as he became one of the finest seam bowlers of his time.