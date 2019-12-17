The cricket fraternity lost another legend this time a legend from the Caribbean. At the age of 86, former <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/west-indies">West Indies</a> batsman Basil Butcher passed away on Monday (December 16) in Florida after battling a prolonged illness. He represented West Indies in 44 Tests, from 1958 to 1969, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43. <p></p> <p></p>Butcher, the first cricketer of Amerindian descent, is best remembered for his knocks in England his 133 at Lord's in 1963 and 209* in Nottingham in 1966. In 1970, he was also named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year. <p></p> <p></p>In his debut series against India, he scored 486 runs at 69.42 which included centuries in Kolkata and Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>Butcher was handy with the ball specially against England when he bagged a fifer at Port of Spain in 1968. He couldn't add any Test more wickets, having bowled only twice later, but finished with 7 centuries and 16 fifties in his Test career. <p></p> <p></p>"With a heavy heart I announce our Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and former Guyana and West Indies batting star Basil Butcher Sr. passed earlier this evening in Florida after a long illness," Butcher's son Junior wrote in a post on social media. <p></p> <p></p>Butcher played his last Test against England at Headingley in Leeds in 1969. Butcher scored 35 and 91 in the first innings and second respectively that came in a losing cause. <p></p> <p></p>His first-class career spanned from 1954 to 1973, in which he played 169 games - mostly for Guyana, scoring 11628 runs at an average of 49.90, including 31 centuries and 54 fifties.