<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Four players of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad have tested positive for COVID-9 and their replacements have been picked. Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan, a well-placed source told PTI on condition of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>It is also learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four COVID-19 infected players and their names will be announced soon. <p></p> <p></p>We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members, the source said. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will play their league matches of the domestic T20 tournament in Guwahati beginning November 4. They start their campaign against Karnataka.