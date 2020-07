FPC vs SKK Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, July 29, 8:30 PM IST

FPC vs SKK Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club v

FPC vs SKK Dream11 Team and Picks

FPC vs SKK Dream11 Picks: Tuesday’s game between GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) and Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) was won by the former. Batting first, GHG scored 128/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Saif-ur-Rehman hit 54, while Rony Sardar, Shahed Alam and Mohammad Asaduzzaman took two wickets each. In response, BTC lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 82 in 19.5 overs. Faisal Shahzad and Muhammad Gawas scalped three each in GHG’s 46-run victory.

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti Toss Time – 8:00 PM IST

Match Time – 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Keravs National Cricket Ground, Kerva

FPC vs SKK Dream11 Top Picks

Atif Rasheed (captain), Bilal Khan (vice-captain), Peter Gallagher, Jordan O’Brien, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Jaree Junbah, Shahid Sarfraz, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Nadeem Qureshi

FPC vs SKK Full Squads List

Finnish Pakistani Club: Muhammed Aqeel, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Adil Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Jaree Junbah, Aqib Qureshi, Shahid Sarfraz, Rehman Abdul, Abdul Rehman, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad, Nesarulahq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Kashif Qureshi, Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah-Khan, Naufal Khalid, Bilal Khan, Subah Sadaqat

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Atif Rasheed, Jordan O’Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

