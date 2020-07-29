FPV vs AAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 League: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 29, 7:30 PM IST

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team And Picks

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Tips For July 29, 2020 Match 14: Fujairah have played four matches, won two and lost two while Ajman have played three games so far, winning one and losing two.

The inaugural Emirates D10 tournament will start from July 24 and run till August 7, 2020. Six teams are taking part in the event including Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and ECB Blue.

“We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games,” Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said. The matches will be broadcast live via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye Youtube channel in UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel for the rest of the world and the GCC.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

FPV vs AAD Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

FPV vs AAD My Dream11 Team

Asif Khan (captain), Hassan Khalid (vice-captain), Basil Hameed, Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Waseem Muhammad, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Ameer Hamza

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond Full Squad List

FPV: Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan, Sheraz Piya, Maroof Merchant, Rishab Mukherjee, Jash Giyani, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan

AAD: Hamad Arshad, Abdul Shakoor, Nasir Aziz, Sandy Sandeep, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar