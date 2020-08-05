FPV vs ECB Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues Full Squads And Fantasy Tips August 5, 9:30 PM IST

FPV vs ECB Dream11 Team And Picks

FPV vs ECB Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) and Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) on August 3 (Monday) was won by the FPV team. After opting to bat, FPV scored 108/5 courtesy Asif Khan’s 19-ball 41, studded with four sixes and two fours. In response, DPS lost wickets at crucial intervals and were restricted to 86/7. For FPV, L Hazrat and H Khalid took two wickets each.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

FPV vs ECB Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

FPV vs ECB My Dream11 Team

V Aravind (c), B Hameed, L Hazrat, C Suri, W Muhammad, R Mustafa (vc), A Khan, A Raza, S Sharma, H Khalid and A Shetty

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues Full Squads

FPV: Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan (c), Ali Shan Sharafu, Rishab Mukherjee, Laqman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Iqrar Shah, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Lovepreet Singh

ECB: Vritiya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Usman, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Adithya Shetty, Matiuallah, Sultan Ahmad, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique