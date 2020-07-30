FPV vs TAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads And Fantasy Tips July 30, 9:30 PM IST

FPV vs TAD Dream11 Team And Picks

FPV vs TAD Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between ECB Blues and Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) on July 29 (Wednesday) was won by the Blues. After being asked to bat first, the Blues posted a mammoth 150/3 in their allotted 10 overs, courtesy V Aravind’s blistering 29-ball 89. In response, Rameez Shahzad scored a half-century for TAD but it wasn’t enough as the Blues registered a 55-run win.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

AAD vs TAD Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

FPV vs TAD My Dream11 Team

K Smith, H Tahir, W Muhammad (c), R Shahzad (vc), L Hazrat, B Hameed, A Khan, G Cremer, D Khan, S Piya, H Khalid

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads

FPV: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad

TAD: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Vinayak Vijayan