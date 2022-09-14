New Delhi: Italian football club AS Roma legend and former football player Francesco Totti has revealed new secrets about his marriage with former wife Ilary Blasi. The former Italy international player said that she cheated on him even before the start of his relationship with Noemi Bocchi.

The news of Francesco Totti having an affair with Noemi Bocchi broke out in February this year which created a lot of rift in the player’s marriage with Ilary Blasi. However, now the AS Roma legend has said that it was Ilary Blasi who cheated on him first. Both met each other in 2002 and got married later in June 2005 at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli.

“It’s not true that I was the first to betray. I said I wasn’t going to talk and I didn’t, but I’ve read too many hoaxes in the last few weeks. Some of them have even made my children suffer. “In September last year, rumours began to reach me: ‘Look, Ilary has someone else’. Indeed, more than one. I had never done it in 20 years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I became suspicious,” Francesco Totti said in an interview with Marca.

He added, “I looked at her mobile phone. And I saw that there was a third person, who was acting as an intermediary between Ilary and another one. Something like: ‘See you at the hotel. There have been rumours in the past, regarding both her and me. But they were really rumours. Here was the evidence. The facts. And that led to depression.”

“I couldn’t sleep anymore. I pretended nothing was wrong, but I was no longer me, I was someone else. I got out of it thanks to Naomi. We used to hang out as friends. Then, after the New Year, it became a story. Ilary dated other men before my story with Naomi was born,” the player concluded.

Francesco Totti played 785 matches for AS Roma during his long club career and scored 307 goals and 186 assists.