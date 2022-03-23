<strong>Lahore:</strong> The final ball of the day saw Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi charge towards each other that ended with a stare before both players walking away with a smile on their face during the third day's play of the third Test match played between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. <p></p> <p></p>The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan cricket team uploaded the video of the incident, following which Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a way to conclude the day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoysReadyHain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoysReadyHain</a> l <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/FafG8lkVTT">pic.twitter.com/FafG8lkVTT</a></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1506617393807859728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">french kiss could not be done because there was helmet as barrier <a href="https://t.co/Qyw45YTiyA">pic.twitter.com/Qyw45YTiyA</a></p> <p></p> see my cover photo (@ModiKMKB) <a href="https://twitter.com/ModiKMKB/status/1506617757617602569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="it">abey ye to bara romanchic scene hai</p> <p></p> kimal Tariq (@kenkane46024383) <a href="https://twitter.com/kenkane46024383/status/1506624834796761092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Very good &#x263a;&#xfe0f;&#x263a;&#xfe0f; David Warner I love </p> <p></p> Arslan Ali (@ArslanA46558617) <a href="https://twitter.com/ArslanA46558617/status/1506623161374154761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Ashiqui 3! </p> <p></p> Khizer Farook (@FarookKhizer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarookKhizer/status/1506618805686276101?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">LOL So Funny</p> <p></p> (@Its_Kiyas) <a href="https://twitter.com/Its_Kiyas/status/1506620860903223300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">hahahaha great scene but be follow COVID protocols <a href="https://twitter.com/davidwarner31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@davidwarner31</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArsalanShahzed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArsalanShahzed</a></p> <p></p> Arsalan Shahzad (@ArsalanShahzed) <a href="https://twitter.com/ArsalanShahzed/status/1506626189393379333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Australia ended the day with a lead of 134 runs after bowling out Pakistan for 268 in the first innings of the Test match. Pakistan did the unthinkable as they lost 7 wickets for 20 runs after Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78) got them off to a good start with Babar Azam (67) once again coming to the party as Australia failed to get wickets at regular intervals in the first two sessions of the third day. <p></p> <p></p>Australia captain Pat Cummins, however, made sure that the Aussies end the day on a high as he returned with figures of 5 for 56 - ably supported by Mitchell Starc who picked up four wickets as well. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 391 in the first innings.