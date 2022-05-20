RR vs CSK, TATA IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ended all speculation regarding his IPL future with CSK on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The CSK captain said that he is definitely playing next year in the IPL and the question of retiring from all forms of cricket doesn’t arise because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai – a franchise he has been part of ever since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) barring a couple of seasons when CSK was suspended for a couple of years.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said Dhoni when asked about his IPL future at the toss by former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.

Having won the toss against Rajasthan Royals, CSK decided to bat first with Shivam Dube making way for the experience Ambati Rayudu.

“We’ll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change – Rayudu in for Shivam,” he added.

Talking about the one change in the side, Dhoni said that it is important to groom players like him and it will only help him develop in the years to come.

“He is someone who bowls at decent pace and gets good bounce but the important thing is to give them the time to develop. Want to groom players but also give them enough opportunity to develop. Just for the sake of giving time to players, we aren’t playing a lopsided team, so it’s a bit of both,” said the 40-year-old.