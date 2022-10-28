Melbourne: Team India started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a final ball-thrilling victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their super 12 openers. Virat Kohli played an astonishing unbeaten knock of 82 runs in just 53 balls and lead the Men in Blue to one of the most iconic victories.

Team India was in situations where they could have lost the match many times but Virat and Hardik’s 113 runs partnership kept the Indian hopes alive. India needed 31 runs in the final two overs and to win this match it was important for India to make the 19th over by Haris Rauf really huge.

Haris Rauf was one of the most successful bowlers for Pakistan in the match and targeting him would not have been an easy task. He only gave 3 runs in his first four balls. Now, India needed 28 runs in the final 8 balls. India was in a real spot of bother.

However, it was Virat Kohli who came to save the Indian hopes as he smashed Haris Rauf’s final two balls for two humongous sixes. Those sixes brought India back into the game.

One video from the IND vs PAK match day is going viral all over the internet and it is from some gathering where both Indian and Pakistani fans are sitting together to watch the iconic clash. Before the final two balls from Haris Rauf’s over Pakistan’s fans were chanting ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

However, the chants suddenly vanished in the loud cheering of Indian fans as Virat Kohli delivered Haris Rauf’s final two balls to the stands. The whole gathering was filled with tricolor flags. India went on to win the match with 4 wickets.