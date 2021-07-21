New Delhi: It was a match for ages. At 193-7, chasing 276, India looked down and out from the contest. However, India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar had other plans. Chahar added 84 runs with his bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took India over the line. The right-hander from Rajasthan scored an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 82 balls with the help of seven fours and a six and battled against a charged-up Sri Lankan bowling attack as well as cramps – to take his team over the line by three wickets and also helped them clinch the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scored a crucial knock of unbeaten 19 runs and showed his experience. India had their backs against the wall but Chahar and Kumar were able to get the team back in the contest with their match-winning alliance.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a par score of 275 runs after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka scored half-centuries whereas Chamika Karunaratne once again provided the finishing touches.

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan’s ploy to see the ball and hit the ball didn’t work whereas Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty in the middle order.

Here is how cricketers reacted to India’s win:

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. ?? Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

That was some performance by team India. Solid grit shown right through @bcci Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 20, 2021

Wow ! Even some of our bench strength is good enough to beat an international side !! What a win lads ???? @deepak_chahar9 you can bat ?? @surya_14kumar got a find a place for this talent in top 11 !congratulations skipper @SDhawan25 #rahuldravid and the whole team #INDvSL Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining – he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world’s best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/2bFuyvZRE1 Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar is the story of belief. Never say die. Never give up. Chamakte Raho Deepak ki tarah, Chahar ??? #SLvsIND Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021