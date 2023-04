FT vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Milan T10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Milan United will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 25, Tuesday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs MU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Zain Naqvi

Batters : Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Jamil, Shahzad Sarwar, Sanjeeva Kumara

All-rounders : Amir Sharif, Roshan Silva, Suresh Silva

Bowlers : ZH Cheema, Sarwar Bilal, A Ranasinghe

FT vs MU Probable XI

Fresh Tropical: Irfan Shaikh, Shahzad Sarwar, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hussain I(C), Naqash Raza, ZH Cheema, Asim Ali, Javed Mahash, Hassan Taseer(wk), Zain Naqvi, Usman Javaid

Milan United: Trishan Nimesh, Fahad Muhammad, S Dinuka(C), Suresh Silva, Sanjeewa Kumara, Alex Cristian, Ravindu Senevirathna, Shihan Perera(wk), Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja, Numan Irfan